Teenager sent to prison for killing 15-year-old Sandalwood boy

Jacksonville, Fla. — One of two teenagers responsible for the death of 15-year-old Me’Kel Queen is headed to prison.

On Friday, a Duval County judge sentenced Bobby Dann to 16 years behind bars.

Dann and another teen, Gabriel Waisanen, pleaded guilty to shooting and killing Queen after a robbery attempt on Java Drive in September 2023.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Wildlife experts investigating birds washing up on shore

Action News Jax spoke to the victim’s family not long after the murder.

They told us Mekel was the eldest of five children. He attended Sandalwood High School and harbored dreams of becoming a businessman.

Dann, 16, pleaded guilty to murder and attempted armed robbery.

Waisanen, 16, pleaded guilty to murder, attempted armed robbery and evidence tampering.

A sentencing date for Waisanen will be set on June 24.

Gabriel Waisanen, 15 Gabriel Waisanen, 15 (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

Read: UPDATE: Body located in search for missing boater in St. Augustine

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.