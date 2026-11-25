JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The train, cruise, and bus industries are expecting a boom around Thanksgiving, with more travelers opting for alternate ways to get to family.

This comes as AAA projects fewer travelers will fly or drive to their Thanksgiving destinations.

For the first time since 2023, Thanksgiving travel has dipped nationally. Even in Florida, AAA found fewer travelers will hit the road or fly for the holiday, all while more people opt for trains, bus rides, and cruise lines.

The number of travelers choosing buses, trains, and cruises is up almost 3%. More than 90,000 Floridians will catch a train, bus or even a cruise this Thanksgiving.

Both Greyhound and AAA acknowledge that affordability is the key driver behind this trend. High costs and months of record fuel prices are getting people to the dinner table in different ways this year.

Mark Jenkins with AAA says those prices, coupled with affordability challenges, could be the reason travelers are taking alternate routes.

“We have seen years of record growth, but Thanksgiving travel is leveling off this year, and that’s largely due to various affordability pressures, stubborn inflation, months of record-high gas prices, and limited growth in real disposable income. But consumer spending remains resilient, and that’s why travel numbers are still near record levels,” Jenkins said.

Anyiahlis Rodriguez, a Flagler College student, is taking a 4-hour train ride to her home in Charleston, South Carolina. “It’s a pretty easy, calm train ride there. I enjoy it,” she said.

“The food. I love Thanksgiving food, especially my mom’s cooking,” Rodriguez said.

She is spending nearly $100 to get home. “Typically, around $100 round trip, yeah,” she said. When Action News Jax looked for flights for that same trip, the best prices were close to $700.

Rodriguez is not alone. This year, Amtrak encouraged early bookings as tickets were selling quickly. In 2025, the train service broke ridership records during the Thanksgiving holiday with a near 6% increase from 2024. Now, with more passengers expected, Amtrak has added cars and trips to accommodate this year’s boom.

Greyhound says booking data for Thanksgiving week shot up by 17% compared to last year.

With more people using alternate routes than before, AAA suggests it’s that affordability angle that has them skipping airports and ditching road trips.

If you’re still looking for affordable train or bus rides, websites like Wanderu, Busbud and Trainline are good places to look.

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