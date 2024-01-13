Third Eye Blind announces summer 2024 Gods Tour

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Third Eye Blind is announcing the fourth edition of the Summer Gods Tour. The tour will begin June 8 in Spokane, and the band will tour through August 3 in Houston, with special guests Yellowcard and A R I Z O N A.

Tickets are available now at ThirdEyeBlind.com.

“I have this sense that I am feeling the same way everybody else is—that we need a summer tour so badly, like more than ever,” says Stephan Jenkins. “We need the lights, the noise, the heat and everybody up close to each other, singing as one. Can’t wait.”

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“Third Eye Blind self-titled is a masterclass in songwriting that blew all of our minds when it released in 1997,” says Ryan Key of Yellowcard. “As 90s kids we were gifted with so much incredible music in our formative years and we are all such massive fans of the band because of that record. It doesn’t feel real yet that we will be sharing the stage with one of our all time favorite bands every night this summer.”

“Third Eye Blind was the soundtrack to so many summer adventures during high school!” adds Nate Esquite (A R I Z O N A). “My friends and I would drive up and down the NJ Parkway blasting “Semi-Charmed Life” out the windows and dreaming about one day playing PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel as we passed. To be a part of this tour is a dream come true in so many ways - being able to sing our hearts out to 3EB every night and playing so many incredible venues along the way.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

To commemorate the 25th anniversary of “Jumper,” Third Eye Blind is releasing the world’s first playable .999 silver-coated and .997 karat gold-coated records, in collaboration with Precious Sound. Manufactured in Germany, each 5″, 7 ounce record is playable at 33 ⅓ RPMs on any manual record player, and pressed with 1,250 tons, using groundbreaking technology. The Bside is an engraving celebrating the cover art of the self-titled album.

“25 years in, ‘Jumper’ makes a message of the value of a common heart. I’m happy that this is the first message immortalized on precious metals,” says Stephan Jenkins. “The song has gone from dark to light. It started as a noir—where I am talking to somebody telling what I would have said to them had they not jumped off the Coronado bridge. Pretty dark stuff. Now when I sing it, it is a celebration of understanding and inclusivity and you can see how eager people are to express that feeling. I love it. I love the transition.”

As always, a portion of the proceeds will benefit SeaTrees. Third Eye Blind has been on a mission to restore the kelp ecosystems of the entire California coastline and sequester carbon.

Since 2017, Third Eye Blind has sought to mitigate the touring industry’s carbon impact and also banned plastic water bottles backstage, saving an estimated 17,000 bottles per tour. “We have a beautiful, bright future,” with climate action in the center of it. “That’s what I want people to know,” says Jenkins on CBS Mornings.

Precious Sound has created the world’s first playable gold, silver, and platinum records. Founded by Mark Sutton and Ursina Beerli, two friends with a deep experience in precious metals and an adoration for music. The company is based in Zurich and New York, with a production partner in Munich.

The Summer Gods tour poster was designed by Charlie Benante, the founding drummer of Anthrax and member of Pantera’s touring band.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.