‘This is not a game:’ Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announces arrests in murder of 7-year-old Breon Allen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — New arrests announced Wednesday in the shooting death of 7-year-old Breon Allen, months after Action News Jax told you about the gang-related drive-by shooting that took the innocent child’s life.

Now - 18-year-old Keith Fields, 20-year-old Dannel Larkins, 21-year-old Keith Johnson, and 24-year-old Zharod Sykes all face charges of second degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and attempted second degree murder for Breon’s death. Jacksonville sheriff T.K. Waters said at Wednesday’s announcement of the arrests that the tragedy was the result of bubbling rival gang tensions.

“It was a targeted, planned act,” Sheriff Waters stated. “One with which, during the murders, clearly saw Breon walking innocently with the intended target, Lafayette Mango.”

Mango is Breon’s older cousin and a known gang member. Mango was seriously injured in the shooting, but survived.

“Those who continue to use violence to glorify violence in our community, this is not a game,” Sheriff Waters warned Wednesday. “Your actions affect innocent people in our community. There’s no place for you in our city, in our community, and if you don’t change your lifestyle, JSO will not rest until you are off of our streets and the good people of this city are free from your terror. We’re going to come for you. That’s a promise.”

Action News Jax spoke to Breon’s mom, Casheena Love, after Wednesday’s announcement. Love said despite the announcement of the four arrests in Breon’s murder, the road to this point hasn’t been easy - and the pain of Breon’s loss still remains.

“Every day is not a good day for me or him or our family or even our other loved ones,” Love said. “We all took a big hit to the chest, and it’s just day by day.”

Now, with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office saying more arrests will likely be made in this ongoing investigation, Love tells Action News Jax she’ll be there for the four arrested when they take the stand.

“I have some things I want to say and I have some questions,” Love highlighted.

Sykes is expected to appear in court March 13th at 9 a.m., Fields is expected next in court March 25th at 9 a.m., and Larkens is set to appear in court April 8th at 9 a.m..

Action News Jax will provide updates as we learn more.

