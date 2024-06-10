‘Thought it was safe:’ Neighbors, locals react to deadly shooting that killed 2 juveniles Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting that left two juveniles dead. It happened at the Island Pointe Apartments on the Northwide at around 4:30 a.m.

The Island Pointe Apartments on the Northside is said to be a quiet area, but that silence was shattered early Sunday morning.

One resident told Action News Jax she woke up to dozens of police cars right outside of her home, however, she said she did not hear any gunshots.

One woman who asked to remain anonymous said she was shocked.

“We only moved down here because we thought it was safe. There’s only one way in and one way out. If you come through here, it’s because you’re visiting someone or you’re coming home,” she said.

Another resident said she saw 22 evidence markers on the ground.

Police said they do not believe the two victims lived at the apartment complex, and it is still unclear what led to the incident.

AJ Jordan from MAD DADS believes this is another instance of kids getting their hands on guns.

“We still have a segment of the community that still want to use guns and resolve issues with violence. We need to remove the people off the streets and have an important conversation with our youth,” Jordan said.

According to JSO crime map, this is the first shooting in a 2-mile radius of the area in the past.

There are no reported witnesses.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call JSO or Crimestoppers.

