Thousands of air purifiers sold online recalled for overheating, catching fire

Airova puts out a recall of over 191,000 Aroeve branded air purifiers that may dangerously overheat and even catch fire.

Yesterday, the recall was issued for its Aroeve branded, model MK04 purifiers that come in black or white. The model, date code, and serial number starting with “BN” are printed on the product label found on the bottom of the product.

Airova received at least 37 reports of air purifiers overheating including one report of fire. No injuries or property damage have been reported at this time.

Air purifiers subject to the recall were manufactured before July 2025. Air purifiers were sold through online retailers Amazon, TEMU, TikTok, and Shopify between September 2024 and June 2025 between $80 and $134.

Anyone with the recalled air purifiers should stop using them immediately and contact Airova for a free replacement.

