Thousands of pounds of grilled chicken recalled

Jacksonville, Fla. — Suzanna’s Kitchen out of Norcross, Georgia is recalling around 13,720 pounds of ready-to-eat grilled chicken breast fillets due to a risk of Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

Chicken breast fillets were produced on October 14th, 2025. The product is described as coming in 10 pound cases containing two 5 pound bags of fully cooked grilled chicken breast fillets with rib meat. The lot code is 60104 P1382 287 5 J14 on the side of the case and package.

Fillets were shipped to distribution centers for foodservice sales in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Missouri, New Hampshire, North Caroiline, and Ohio.

The issue was discovered when a third-party laboratory reported a positive Listeria monocytogenes result in the product. No confirmed reports of illness have been made at this time.

Listeria can be very serious for pregnant women, people older than 65 and people with weakened immune systems. The disease can be fatal to unborn babies, newborns and people with weakened immune systems. Prompt antibiotic treatment can help curb the effects of listeria infection. Listeria bacteria can survive refrigeration and even freezing.

Listeria poisoning may present as diarrhea, upset stomach, and vomiting in mild cases. Serious cases of food poisoning may be identified by fever and chills, flu-like symptoms such as muscle aches and fatigue, diarrhea, upset stomach, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, or seizures.

