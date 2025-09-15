Local

Three dead in separate Jacksonville crashes Sunday night/early Monday

Deadly crash in East Arlington is one of three fatal crashes overnight (Finn Carlin/Finn Carlin, Action News Jax)
Jacksonville, Fl — Three men were killed in separate crashes in Jacksonville late Sunday and early Monday morning.

In East Arlington, a man was killed when his car hit a tree around 2:30 am Joeandy Road near Girvin Road.

Jacksonville police say a man in his 30s was driving a Ford Mustang when he lost control of the car and died on scene.

Around 10:00 pm a man in his early 20s was riding a motorcycle on Girvin Road when it hit a center median curb. The rider was thrown from the motorcycle and died on scene.

About an hour earlier, a man in his late 50s was killed after his motorcycle collided into a car that turned into its path on Atlantic and San Mateo.

The other driver, described by Jacksonville police as a teenager, was cooperating with the investigation.

These are the 112th, 113th and 114th traffic fatalities in Duval County this year, according to JSO records.

