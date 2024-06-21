Ticketmaster notifies users of ‘unauthorized activity’ exposing credit and debit card information

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One of the largest ticket sales companies in the world has told customers personal information, including payment details, was obtained by an “unauthorized party.”

Ticketmaster said the data breach occurred between Apr. 2, 2024, and May 18, 2024.

Personal information accessed included names, basic contact information, and credit and debit card numbers and expiration dates.

Ticketmaster sent out emails notifying users of the breach. In it they said they are investigating the incident with assistance of outside experts. They are also cooperating with federal law enforcement authorities.

“We have additionally taken a number of technical and administrative steps to further enhance the security of our systems and customer data,” Ticketmaster said in the email. “These measures include rotating passwords for all accounts associated with the affected cloud database, reviewing access permissions, and increased alerting mechanisms deployed in the environment.”

Ticketmaster will be offering one year of free identity monitoring provided by Cyberscout, a TransUnion company.

No official number as to how many users were affected have been released.

