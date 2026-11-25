FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — The Fernandina Beach Police Department has closed some roads in downtown Fernandina Beach during high tide. Tidal flooding and strong winds have caused the following roads to be closed.

Front Street and Centre Street to Alachua Street

North 2nd Street at Alachua Street

The 400 and 700 blocks of Dade Street and Calhoun Street

The boat ramp is flooded.

Fernandina Beach tidal flooding Tidal flooding Wednesday (Nov. 25, 2026) prompted road closures in downtown Fernandina Beach. (Fernandina Police Department)

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