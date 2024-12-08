Timucuan Parks Foundation receives grant for environmental stewardship projects

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Timucuan Parks Foundation has received a grant from the TD Charitable Foundation to help implement its environmental stewardship projects in local city, state, and national parks and preserves.

The $5,000 grant will help pay for tools, supplies, and the implementation of projects within local wilderness parks and preserves.

The project will also help bring hundreds of volunteers into the wilderness parks and preserves to help with trail maintenance, invasive plant removal, litter cleanup, construction projects, and outreach activities.

“This grant will help us continue to bring people and the parks together through these environmental stewardship projects and programs,” said Mayda Velez, executive director of TPF. “We organize these hands-on activities with various organizations, including underserved and historically underrepresented youth, companies who want to give back, and groups like our young professionals”

The environmental stewardship projects are used to engage the community and community partners to introduce and engage with them in the wilderness parks and preserves to work together to protect and strengthen these natural spaces.

The organization works with individual groups, including the TPF Trail Team, comprised of 10 to 15 active seniors who engage in weekly cleanup and trail maintenance projects, local university students working on land restoration projects, teenagers and community members who take part in self-guided cleanup programs for community service hours, and underserved youth who participate in outdoors exploration programs and service-learning projects.

