Tips to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with someone living with dementia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) is providing G.R.E.E.N. tips to help caregivers celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with loved ones living with dementia in a way that is safe, comfortable, and enjoyable.

“St. Patrick’s Day can still be fun and festive for someone living with dementia, but it may require a few adaptations,” said Jennifer Reeder, LCSW, AFA’s Senior Director of Educational and Social Services. “Taking simple, proactive steps to make the celebration dementia-friendly will go a long way towards ensuring that loved ones with dementia can enjoy and participate in the festivities.”

AFA encourages families to keep these G.R.E.E.N. tips in mind when planning a dementia-friendly St. Patrick’s Day:

Go Small and Simple: Noisy and crowded gatherings, such as parades, restaurants, bars, and parties, can be disorienting and distressing for someone living with dementia. Celebrate in a familiar, calm setting and choose dementia-friendly activities: watching a parade on TV or enjoying Irish-themed foods at home are enjoyable and soothing things to do. If there are several people involved, keep the group small and build activities around the person’s regular daily routine.

Replace alcohol: Dementia can heighten alcohol’s negative effects on the brain, leading to confusion, mood changes, and reduced cognitive function. If your loved one with dementia wants to raise a glass to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, provide a drink such as non-alcoholic beer, non-alcoholic whiskey, or sparkling cider.

Embrace the color green: Green symbolically represents St. Patrick’s Day and is also a calming color for those living with dementia. Plan activities that incorporate the color green, such as a green-themed sensory experiences with green objects, fabrics, and textures. These will provide stimulation and engagement without overwhelming the senses. Try offering a green scarf or blanket or a green-themed dementia-friendly treat such as green Jello or sugar cookies with light green frosting. Taking a “green” walk is another relaxing activity; take a short walk outside and look for anything green—it could be trees, grass, decorations.

Enjoy music together: Music and singing stimulate memory, help the brain stay active, and foster engagement. Listen to Irish music and sing along together to familiar songs. Keep the volume low and stay away from fast or loud music.

Nurture creativity: With your loved one, make simple St. Patrick’s Day decorations together, such as shamrocks, leprechaun hats, or rainbows. You can arrange green and white flowers in a vase, which will stimulate the mind and senses. This activity also creates feelings of accomplishment and pleasure.

For more information, contact AFA’s Helpline at 866-232-8484 or text 646-586-5283.

