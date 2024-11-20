Tire fire at Jacksonville recycling center caused by piece of machinery, sources say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A tire fire continues to burn at a recycling center in North Jacksonville.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department sources tell Action News Jax’s Ben Becker that the fire at Atlantic Can was caused by a piece of machinery, possibly an excavator.

JFRD said some work is left to do to put out hot spots at the business.

We first told you about the fire Tuesday after it sparked up around midnight.

Firefighters are also monitoring the air quality in the area for any possible toxic fumes.

