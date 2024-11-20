Local

Tire fire at Jacksonville recycling center caused by piece of machinery, sources say

By Ben Becker, Action News Jax

Fire at Jacksonville tire recycling center Crews working to put out a fire Tuesday morning at Atlantic Can tire recycling, 11985 Palm Lake Drive, Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A tire fire continues to burn at a recycling center in North Jacksonville.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department sources tell Action News Jax’s Ben Becker that the fire at Atlantic Can was caused by a piece of machinery, possibly an excavator.

JFRD said some work is left to do to put out hot spots at the business.

We first told you about the fire Tuesday after it sparked up around midnight.

Firefighters are also monitoring the air quality in the area for any possible toxic fumes.

PHOTOS: Jacksonville recycling center tire fire

