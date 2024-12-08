‘Tis the Season for scams, FBI says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The FBI Jacksonville Division urges shoppers to be aware of increasingly aggressive and creative online scams designed by criminals to steal money and personal information.

Online Shopping Scams

If a deal looks too good to be true, the FBI says it probably is. Steer clear of unfamiliar sites offering unrealistic discounts or gift cards to incentivize purchasing a product.

During the 2023 holiday season (November 2023 – January 2024), the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) received 13,000 complaints of non-delivery / non-payment scams, with losses totaling over $92 million.

In 2024, the FBI noted an increasingly prevalent scam involving the use of social media to advertise puppies for sale. Fraudsters reportedly take payment, but instead of delivering the animal, they ask for additional funds to cover veterinarian bills, etc. From January 1 through September 30, 2024, the IC3 received approximately 2,600 complaints related to puppy scams, with about $5.6 million in losses.

Social Media Scams

The FBI urges consumers to beware of posts on social media sites that appear to offer vouchers or gift cards in exchange for data, even if it seems an online friend shared the offer. Some may pose as holiday promotions or contests leading to participation in an online survey designed to steal personal information.

In addition, do not post photos of event tickets on social media sites as fraudsters can use the barcode to recreate resale tickets.

Charity Scams

Fraudulent charity scams are common following natural disasters and during the holiday season and may come through cold calls, email campaigns, crowdfunding platforms, or fake social media accounts.

Only donate to known and trusted charities and consider making contributions directly via credit card or check.

Beware of organizations with copycat names that are similar to reputable charities, and follow the Federal Trade Commission’s tips for online charity research.

Additional steps to avoid becoming a victim of fraud:

Before shopping online, secure all bank and credit accounts with strong and different passwords.

Check bank and credit card statements routinely, including immediately after making an online purchase and weeks following the holiday season.

Only purchase merchandise from a reputable source.

Avoid filling out forms contained in emails that ask for personal information.

Be cautious of all email attachments; scan them for viruses before opening them.

To verify requests for personal information from businesses or financial institutions, contact those institutions via the information provided on their official website

To report fraud, contact your nearest financial institution and local law enforcement. Claims can also be filed at the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center.

