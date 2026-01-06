Titusville bald eagle tests positive for lead poisoning

Titusville, Fla. — Wild Florida Rescue in Satellite Beach, Florida posted on its Facebook page Saturday that a bald eagle had to be rescued after it crashed into the bushes in Titusville.

According to the post, a man named Brandon Tobin called in after seeing the eagle crash land, and waited with the eagle until a rescuer named Chazz arrived on the scene. The eagle was described as having its head drooped but aware of the two men walking up to it. Chazz safely netted the bird, and Wild Florida Rescue cofounder and COO Heather called Jess, a volunteer at the Audubon Society for Birds of Prey in Maitland and former Wild Florida Rescuer.

The eagle was transferred to Jess, who let Wild Florida Rescue know that the eagle tested positive for lead poisoning. Audubon Center for Birds of Prey also tested for bird flu, but said the tests hadn’t come back yet.

The Journal of Wildlife Diseases published an article in 2022 that studied how lead exposure contributed to morbidity and mortality for eagles and vultures. The study concludes that lead exposure common in North Florida is highest during winter, and the most likely source is contaminated remains left behind by hunters using lead ammunition.

Wild Florida Rescue is a nonprofit organization that provides 24-hour emergency service dedicated to the rescue and stabilization of wildlife throughout Brevard County.

The Audubon Center for Birds of Prey is a conservation society that works to preserve bird habitats, conduct scientific research, promote conservation laws, and engage communities to protect the natural resources upon which birds depend. Florida is home to 44 independent chapters.

