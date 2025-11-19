‘Toast to Conservation’ Guest to be Announced by Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today the Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens will announce the special and “familiar wildlife warrior” who will highlight the zoo’s 2026 Toast to Conservation Gala.

Responses to the zoo’s social media post that includes a “with Special Guest ???” teaser have been pointing toward one strong possibility, but readers will have to check back after 10:00am for the official revelation.

The Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens says “...partnering with organizations to reduce threats to wildlife and wild places by supporting endangered species conservation through community involvement to leverage landscape level benefits for biodiversity locally, regionally, and internationally” constitutes its conservation mission.

According to its 2022-2023 annual report, the zoo partnered with more than 25 international organizations to help reduce threats to nature.

[NOTE: This is a developing story, Check back for updates after 10:00am on November 19, 2025 when the JZBG will release more information about the event.]

WOKV recently spoke with Curtis Dvorak, the zoo’s resident “Wildlife Wanderer,” about upcoming events and membership opportunities.

Curtis Dvorak Video Credit: WOKV / Cox Media Group Curtis Dvorak Video Credit: WOKV / Cox Media Group

Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens’ Wildlife Wanderer Curtis Dvorak talks about “Colors of the Wild.”

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group