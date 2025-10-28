Today is National Chocolate Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The month of October is packed with delicious opportunities to indulge in chocolate treats. While Halloween is one highlight, chocolate lovers have another sweet reason to celebrate even earlier, National Chocolate Day on October 28. It’s the perfect occasion to enjoy every type of chocolate imaginable, all day long.

Chocolate isn’t just a tasty delight, it is also know to help relieve stress, ease anxiety, and lift your mood. Chocolate also offers some surprising health benefits including improving brain function and balancing the immune system.

The origins of chocolate can be tracked back to the Mesoamerican cultures around 1100 BC, the Olmecs, Mayans and Aztecs who first discovered cacao beans. What began as a bitter drink eventually evolved into the sweet chocolate bars we know and love today.

Now, chocolate has become a global sensation in endless forms from cakes and cookies to brownies and hot cocoa.

Fun Ways to Celebrate National Chocolate Day:

Make homemade hot chocolate

Host a chocolate-themed party

Visit a local chocolate shop

Have chocolate for dinner

Surprise someone special with their favorite chocolate treat

Whether you prefer dark, milk, white or even ruby chocolate, today is all about indulging in sweetness and celebrating its rich history.

