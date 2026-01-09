Together Against Hate Speaker Series brings human trafficking awareness to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month, and the Jewish Community Alliance, in partnership with the First Coast YMCA, is hosting a human trafficking-focused program on Wednesday, January 14 at 7 PM.

Following recent reporting on Operation Northern Lights, which led to the recovery of dozens of critically missing chidden across North Florida, Jacksonville community leaders are coming together to host a public forum to address human trafficking in our region and what prevention and intervention look like locally.

As part of The Together Against Hate Speaker series, the event will be held at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church and will feature experts who work directly with survivors and in prevention efforts. Speakers will explain how trafficking operates in Northeast Florida, who is most at risk, and what warning signs communities should be aware of.

This program is free and open to the public.

To register and for more information, visit here.

Together Against Hate Speaker Series - Human Trafficking (Jewish Community Alliance)

©2026 Cox Media Group