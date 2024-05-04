Top of the class: Baptist Health hospitals scores straight-A’s for prioritizing patient safety

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Baptist Health announced that Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville, Baptist Medical Center South, Baptist Medical Center Nassau, and Baptist Medical Center Beaches all received A’s for providing the highest level of patient safety. Baptist Medical Center Clay, which opened in late 2024, will be eligible for evaluation by The Leapfrog Group later this year.

According to data, 61% of consumers utilize online resources to discover their healthcare providers, employing tools such as patient reviews and industry reports to inform their decision-making processes.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades, administered by the independent nonprofit safety organization The Leapfrog Group, offer patients a robust metric to evaluate the safety of hospitals selected for their own and their loved one’s care.

“We’re immensely proud of our teams for setting a high standard for safe, efficient, and effective care,” said Michael A. Mayo, DHA, FACHE, president and CEO of Baptist Health. “We realize patients and their families put their trust in us to provide high-quality care at a time when they may be their most vulnerable, and we are committed to delivering exceptional care, value, and experiences for those we serve.”

The ‘A’ grade is achieved by 29% of hospitals reviewed in the spring rankings.

“We have created a culture of continuous improvement where we challenge ourselves not just to meet our already high expectations but to exceed them for the benefit of all of our patients,” said Jeremy Goodman, MD, FACHE, vice president, and system quality officer of Baptist Health.

Long considered a gold standard for patient safety metrics, the Leapfrog grading system includes evidence-based patient safety measures, including handwashing protocols and the availability of highly trained nurses and physicians, to assign grades to 3,000 general acute-care hospitals across the country.

The ranking takes into consideration:

Process measures (how a hospital gives treatment, including staff responsiveness)

(how a hospital gives treatment, including staff responsiveness) Structural measures (the environment in which patients receive care)

(the environment in which patients receive care) Outcomes measures (the effects of care on patients’ health status)

The current distinction recognizes adult hospitals only; there is a separate evaluation process for children’s hospitals including Wolfson Children’s Hospital.

To learn more about Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org.

