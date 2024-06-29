Tracking the Tropics: Beryl strengthens to a hurricane

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Beryl has become the first hurricane of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season.

This is the farthest east a hurricane has formed in the month of June in the tropical Atlantic since 1966.

It’s expected to become a major hurricane Monday morning before crossing over the Windward Islands.

Barbados is now under a hurricane warning It will cross over the islands near Barbados, St. Lucia, St. Vincent, and the Grenadines.

This is a heads up if you or your family or friends have travel planned to the Caribbean.

Long-range forecasts keep Beryl south and away from Florida. Those forecasts move it toward the Yucatan peninsula and then the Southern Gulf before moving over central Mexico.

