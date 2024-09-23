Tracking the Tropics: Tracking a disturbance headed to the Gulf

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In the tropics, a disturbance is taking shape in the northwest Caribbean.

This system is forecast to move into the Gulf of Mexico early this week.

There could be rapid intensification of this system.

It’s forecast to become our next named storm, “Helene.”

Forecast models are coming to more agreements about where this system will go.

Landfall is predicted along the Northern Gulf Coast near the Big Bend on Thursday.

Spots along the Gulf Coast from Tampa to Louisiana need to stay alert.

Local impacts would be centered on Thursday.

Rain and storms, breezy winds, rough seas and surf, and a waterspout/tornado are our main threats

This tropical system won’t hang around long and is forecast to quickly move north and away from our area.

There are a couple of other areas to watch in the Atlantic, we’ll focus on those later.

