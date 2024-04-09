Tracking a warm afternoon Wednesday before storms arrive Thursday in the Jacksonville area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is forecasting the return of storms later this week.

Here’s what you can expect:

Tracking partly cloudy skies Tuesday afternoon with temperatures in the lower 80s inland and 70s at the beaches

Wednesday will be dry and warm.

Highs Wednesday in the 80s inland and upper 70s at the beaches

Tracking a cold front approaching Thursday morning.

Rain/storms move in from west to east Thursday morning through the afternoon.

A few strong storms are possible. Gusty winds and an isolated tornado threat.

It will be breezy, if not windy, Thursday. Gusts of 30+ mph are possible before the thunderstorms arrive.

We dry out Thursday evening and for the weekend.

