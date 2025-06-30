Tractor-trailer wreck shuts down Buckman Bridge southbound lanes |FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE, 7:10 AM: Interstate 295 southbound on the Buckman Bridge is down to three lanes after a fatal crash involving two vehicles, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Traffic is being diverted off the interstate. “Expect extensive traffic delays,” FHP said.

⚠️ Duval County Fatal Crash ⚠️

I-295 SB on Buckman Bridge. Two vehicles, one confirmed fatality. Three lanes blocked. Traffic is being diverted off interstate. Expect extensive traffic delays. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/gHpeN80hxi — FHP Jacksonville (@FHPJacksonville) June 30, 2025

UPDATE, 6:53 AM: Jacksonville police said they’re closing the southbound lanes of the Buckman Bridge Monday morning due to the fatal accident.

Crews are working a traffic accident on the Buckman Bridge southbound Monday morning. The accident is fatal and drivers should expect delays, Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department said at about 6:30 a.m.

