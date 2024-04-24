Local

TRAFFIC ALERT: JEA water main break closes eastbound lanes on Merrill Road in Arlington

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has issued a traffic advisory for those traveling on the Arlington area.

Police say all eastbound lanes are closed due to an emergency JEA water main break at Ft. Caroline Road. This is causing a traffic backup to Interstate 295.

Take caution if you are traveling in this area and expect delays.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is released.

