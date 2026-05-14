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TRAFFIC ALERT: Natural gas leak shuts down part of State Road 16, St. Johns firefighters say

By Amanda Winkle, Action News Jax
St. Johns County Fire Rescue Logo for St. Johns County Fire Rescue
By Amanda Winkle, Action News Jax

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Emergency crews are responding to a natural gas leak in St. Johns County.

It’s happening at State Road 16 and International Golf Parkway, St. Johns County Fire Rescue said.

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SR 16 is shut down in both directions from IGP to Verona Way, SJCFR said.

Motorists are asked to seek an alternative route if possible and SJCFR will give updates when they are available.

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Amanda Winkle

Amanda Winkle, Action News Jax

Amanda Winkle is the digital content manager for Action News Jax.



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