TRAFFIC ALERT: NB lanes of I-295 north of I-10 closed due to overturned semi

Jacksonville, Fl — An overturned semi has forced the closure of northbound I-295 at W. Beaver Street on Jacksonville’s westside.

The crash with injuries happened just before 6:30 am and quickly delayed traffic through the area.

The truck spilled its load, blocking all lanes.

Jacksonville’s Morning News is following this developing story.

