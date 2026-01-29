Local

TRAFFIC ALERT: NB lanes of I-295 north of I-10 closed due to overturned semi

By Rich Jones
Overturned semi blocks all NB lanes of W. Beltway at Beaver Street (FL 511/FL 511)
By Rich Jones

Jacksonville, Fl — An overturned semi has forced the closure of northbound I-295 at W. Beaver Street on Jacksonville’s westside.

The crash with injuries happened just before 6:30 am and quickly delayed traffic through the area.

The truck spilled its load, blocking all lanes.

Jacksonville’s Morning News is following this developing story.

Listen to 104.5 FM for First Alert Traffic updates.

Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Read more local news from WOKV

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2026 Cox Media Group

Rich Jones

Rich Jones

Rich Jones is the Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News. Rich joined WOKV in October 2006. Rich is involved in many community organizations and causes. Rich and his wife, Noelle, have three children: Avery, Harper and Austen.



Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News