Traffic Alert: Overturned semi-truck blocking westbound lanes of I-10 at McDuff Ave.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An overturned semi-truck on Interstate 10 at McDuff Avenue has led to the closure of two westbound lanes, causing significant traffic delays. According to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), the two right lanes are currently blocked with reported injuries.

Drivers traveling in both directions on I-10 are facing heavy congestion and are advised to seek alternative routes. Emergency vehicles are on the scene, and motorists are urged to proceed with caution in the area as officials work to manage the situation.

Stay tuned for further updates as the situation develops.

