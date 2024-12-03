Local

Traffic alert: Part of San Jose Boulevard closed due to damaged water main

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The outside lane of southbound San Jose Boulevard at Old St. Augustine Road is closed.

There’s a damaged JEA water main.

According to FDOT, the portion of the road is not expected to reopen before Wednesday morning.

Drivers should plan accordingly.

