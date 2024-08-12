Local

TRAFFIC ALERT: Police respond to Fuller Warren Bridge for reported car crash, FHP says

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

1 lane blocked in crash

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police units have responded to the Fuller Warren Bridge for a reported vehicle crash.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Traffic is moving slowly in the northbound lanes.

According to FHP, a vehicle hit and struck a barrier wall on the bridge because of a couple fighting in the car.

Action News Jax is trying to find out more details of the crash. Expect traffic to be delayed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!