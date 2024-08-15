Local

TRAFFIC ALERT: Shands bridge to close lanes Thursday

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Grating replacement work on the Shands Bridge was completed Sunday, Feb. 4, eliminating the need for a closure the weekend of Feb. 9.

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As part of bridge maintenance, lane closures and flagging operations will again, take place on the Shands Bridge.

Drivers can expect delays beginning at 7 p.m. Thur., Aug 15 and continuing until 5 a.m. Fri., Aug. 16.

Action News Jax told you in January and June of this year when lanes on the bridge closed several times for maintenance.

Be careful, drive slow, and seek and alternate route if possible.

