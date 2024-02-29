'Trailblazing' former Jacksonville State Legislator Betty Holzendorf passes away at 84.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former Jacksonville State Legislator Betty Holzendorf passed away Thursday morning at the age of 84.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Betty Holzendorf represented Jacksonville in the Florida House from 1988 to 1992, before making the jump to the Senate, where she served for a decade.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

She ran for mayor in 2003 and earned countless accolades during her time in public service.

“Today, our family and our city lost one of its greatest champions. Betty Holzendorf dedicated her life to public service, working for three Mayors. She served in a number of leadership positions within the Florida House of Representatives and The Florida State Senate,” said Holzendorf’s son Kevin in a statement sent to Action News Jax. “With a servant’s heart and selfless determination, she advocated fiercely for citizens and communities with the greatest needs. She will be greatly missed.”

Former Jacksonville State Senator Audrey Gibson told Action News Jax she knew Holzendorf as a family friend and role model as she began her own political career.

ORIGINAL STORY: Betty Holzendorf, 1939-2024: Longtime Florida legislator who represented Duval dies at the age of 84

“Some people in the legislature called me like, ‘you’re like Betty Jr.’. I’m like, not quite, but I sure would like to be. And say things, you know, the way she said them,” said Gibson.

For Gibson, Holzendorf was a leader who spoke truth to power during a pivotal time in the state’s history especially for African Americans.

“It’s the era we have to think about. What she lived through. What she stood for at a time when some people wouldn’t stand up, right? What she said that other people would not say. That’s what changed this community. That’s what changed the legislature too,” said Gibson.

Other local leaders also weighed in on Holzendorf’s passing Thursday.

“Betty Holzendorf was a force in Jacksonville politics and my dear friend for more than 30 years. As a science teacher, leader in two mayoral administrations, state representative, and state senator, her trailblazing career was dedicated to public service. I will always be grateful for her commitment to community and compassion for people,” said Mayor Donna Deegan in a statement.

The condolences came in from across the aisle as well.

READ: ‘We need that support;’ Jacksonville Black business owners concerned with money spent elsewhere

“Betty Holzendorf, a great legislator and a strong leader for our city, passed away today. In her time in the Florida House of Representatives and Senate; she was a passionate voice for her constituents and for the causes she held dear. I want to extend my deepest condolences to her family at this difficult time,” said State Representative Dean Black (R-Yulee) in a post on X.

Gibson said Holzendorf’s legacy will not only live on thanks to the street on UNF’s campus named in her honor, but also in the philosophies, hearts and minds of the leaders she inspired.

“It’s getting really, really extra heartbreaking because they’re not here to talk to anymore, but that mean we have to step up too and make sure we carry on their legacy in the community,” said Gibson.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.