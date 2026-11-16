Traveler opts for 39-hour drive home after nationwide ground stop continues to delay flights

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Travelers at Jacksonville International Airport are still feeling the ripple effects of Friday’s nationwide ground stop, as widespread flight delays and cancellations leave passengers scrambling to find ways home.

For many, the ongoing disruptions have turned brief trips into costly, extended stays or grueling cross-country drives.

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Garrett Trevino was in Jacksonville celebrating his sister’s wedding when he received an unexpected notification that his return flight to Spokane, Washington, had been canceled.

Trevino arrived at the airport at 4 a.m. Sunday in search of alternatives, only to be told by United Airlines that the next available flight to Spokane would not depart until Tuesday, leaving him stranded in Northeast Florida for an extra two days.

Attempting to fly out sooner with another airline was going to be costly. “To leave tomorrow would cost about a thousand bucks, which was, I think, about $700 more than our original tickets’ home cost, so kind of a big difference,” Trevino said.

Faced with steep rebooking fees, Trevino, his girlfriend, and a friend decided they had no choice but to rent a vehicle and start on a 39-hour road trip back to Washington.

“This is going to suck,” Trevino said. “I don’t want to have to drive 39 hours.”

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Other passengers experienced the disruptions firsthand while preparing for takeoff. Traveler Brandi Ramirez was scheduled to depart from Jacksonville early in the morning, only to be instructed to deplane before the flight could leave the gate.

“We all boarded the plane and shortly after they de-boarded us and said that the pilot had not shown. The pilot got in late last night and was still sleeping, so there was no flights available until tomorrow. So this is my fourth canceled flight in two days,” said Ramirez.

The ordeal has left her reconsidering future getaways.

“As somebody who loves to travel, I honestly don’t want to see an airport for a very long time,” Ramirez said. “I think this may slow my travel.”

Across the terminal, frustration continues to mount as passengers navigate longer journeys and higher expenses than they ever anticipated.

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