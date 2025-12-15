Local

Trevor Lawrence has career day as Jaguars throttle Jets, 48-20

By Rich Jones
New York Jets v Jacksonville Jaguars - NFL 2025 JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 14: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars scrambles with the ball defended by Jamien Sherwood #44 of the New York Jets during the first quarter at EverBank Stadium on December 14, 2025 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images) (Mike Carlson/Getty Images)
Jacksonville, Fl — Just when you thought he couldn’t get better Trevor Lawrence accounts for a career-best six touchdowns, as the Jaguars blew out the Jets 48-20.

Lawrence accounted for almost 400 yards of offense as the Jags have won five straight games.

“We executed really well. We got in the right plays against the right looks against what the Jets were doing. So I felt like we had a really good plan.”, Lawrence said.

The Jags improve to 10-4 and remain one game ahead of Houston, which also won on Sunday.

The Jaguars have won five straight games since blowing a 19-point lead against the Texans in early November.

Next up is a chance to break the Broncos 11-game winning streak in Denver on Sunday, December 21.

