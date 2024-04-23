Triumph Gulf Coast surpasses $550m mark in BP oil spill settlement grant awards to North Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Triumph Gulf Coast recently achieved the milestone of distributing over $550 million in grant awards originating from the BP oil spill settlement. The funding aims to bolster the local workforce in North Florida, with a substantial portion directed towards educational initiatives.

Susan Skelton, Administrator of Triumph Gulf Coast, highlighted the organization’s commitment to supporting a comprehensive pipeline of workforce education, spanning from elementary schools to university-level training.

The grant funds have been spread across public school districts, state colleges, and universities in the eight-county region encompassing Bay, Escambia, Franklin, Gulf, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, Walton, and Wakulla, come with specific requirements.

Projects funded must focus on enhancing students’ technology skills, leading to industry certifications, and providing alternative pathways for graduation.

Various initiatives funded by the grants have been identified at all levels of education.

Wakulla County School District received $20 million for the War Eagle Career Academy, while Santa Rosa County School District was awarded $9 million for the Santa Rosa Center for Innovation. These projects aim to equip students with skills in information technology, robotics, engineering, and healthcare.

Warrington Preparatory Academy in Escambia County secured $7.45 million to prepare students for defense, life sciences, and professional service careers. Similarly, the Wakulla School District received $3.926 million for a Career and Technical Education Center focused on automotive and HVAC fields.

The Triumph Gulf Coast funds originate from a settlement with BP over the 2010 Deepwater Horizon disaster, with a mandate to promote recovery, diversification, and enhancement in the impacted Panhandle counties.

In higher education, Florida State University received a record-breaking grant of $98.5 million for aerospace and advanced manufacturing facilities in Panama City. Other institutions, such as the University of West Florida and Northwest Florida State College, also benefited from grants aimed at expanding nursing and respiratory therapy programs.

Northwest Florida State College, in particular, received nearly $21.8 million to enhance its nursing program and over $7 million for an Aviation Center of Excellence. These investments aim to address the growing demand for skilled professionals in various industries, contributing to the local talent pool.

Overall, the Triumph Gulf Coast grants signify a concerted effort to not only strengthen the region’s workforce but also to increase household incomes and foster economic growth in the wake of the environmental disaster.

