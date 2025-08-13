Tropical Storm Erin continues strengthening | Forecast Scenarios

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tropical storm Erin is over the Eastern Atlantic and moving quickly west. Strengthening should begin later Wednesday with a possible hurricane northeast of Puerto Rico over the weekend.

It still looks like Erin turns sharply enough north to stay east of Florida next week.

