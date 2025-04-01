Twitch streamer shows support for JSO officer injured in shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Internet personality Zack “Asmongold” Hoyt is showing support for a Jacksonville Sheriff’s officer after body cam footage appears to show the officer listening to the streamer moments before last month’s officer-involved shooting.

On March 12, Officer A.C. Gaulding attempted to conduct a traffic stop at the intersection of Trout River Boulevard and Ribault Avenue. Gaulding was shot in the foot during the shooting, while the suspect, 33-year-old Brandon White, was killed. Weeks later, JSO released body cam footage leading up to the shooting, which appeared to include Officer Gaulding listening to the popular streamer while driving and before exiting his vehicle.

“This is the average Asmongold viewer. Hero police officer who takes down an armed gunman,” joked Hoyt to his viewers. “He might be watching now, I hope he’s doing well.” When asked by a viewer if the streamer if he is pro-police, Hoyt says “I am massively pro-police, I completely support the police. Absolutely.”

“I hope he gets better, and he’s just a traditional, everyday Asmongold viewer,” says the popular streamer.

Asmongold is a YouTuber and Twitch streamer with over 5 million subscribers across multiple channels, where he plays video games and provides social and political commentary.

Asmongold a/k/a Zack Hoyt Asmongold Logo via Youtube: Asmongold (https://www.youtube.com/@AsmonTV) (https://www.youtube.com/@AsmonTV)

Officer Gaulding was discharged from the hospital less than a week after the shooting. In a post on social media, JSO says, “Leaving the hospital with the support of his team, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officer A.C. Gaulding continues to recover from getting shot during a traffic stop last Wednesday morning. Fellow officers and friends cheered him on as he left UF Health post-surgery on Thursday, a day after a man wearing body armor armed with a rifle and handgun shot him in the foot. Officer Gaulding returned fire, killing the shooter. The case remains under investigation. We’d like to thank our wonderful community for the support for our officer during this difficult time, especially the medical professionals at UF Health and our brothers and sisters at Jacksonville Fire and Rescue. Please join us in wishing Officer Gaulding the absolute best as he heals.”

WOKV reached out to JSO for a comment, and because this is an active investigation, they are unable to comment as of this posting.





