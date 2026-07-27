Two arrested for May shooting outside Jacksonville bar; fight was over a pool table, report says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people remained in Duval County jail Monday for a shooting May 12 outside of a Jacksonville bar. The shooting occurred outside of The New Neighborhood Tavern, 15 Century St., near Atlantic Boulevard.

Dennis Williams, 42, and Antoinette Upshaw, 38, are both charged with attempted murder. Williams, who was arrested May 27, is also charged with aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He’s being held on $200,000 bond.

Upshaw, who was arrested Wednesday, is being held on $500,000.

The victim, who was shot multiple times, told police the fight started over who was next on the pool table, according to Williams’ booking report. The two exited the bar to fight, but Williams pulled out a gun, the report states.

The victim tried to take the gun from Williams and was shot, the report states. As the two wrestled on the ground for control of the gun, a woman produced a gun and shot the victim two more times, the report states.

Williams is scheduled for a pretrial hearing in Duval County Circuit Court on Oct. 14. Upshaw is scheduled to be arraigned August 13.

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