Two dead in I-10 crash at Stockton Street overnight

By Rich Jones
Jacksonville, Fl — Two Jacksonville men were killed in an overnight crash just west of Downtown.

Florida Highway Patrol says a Lexus was traveling east on I-10 near Stockton Street when it left the road and hit an FDOT sign.

The car flipped and hit an overhead sign support.

The 45-year-old driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the car and died.

A passenger, identified only as a 31-year-old woman, also died on scene.

