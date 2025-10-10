Two injured in shooting after car burglary interrupted: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people were shot after an interrupted burglary in the 11000 block of Ardencroft Dr. S. on Friday morning, says the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO).

According to JSO, officers responded to a person shot around 2:30 a.m. Officers located two people who were suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

JSO says an initial investigation revealed that the individuals who were shot were involved in a car burglary. They began to shoot two victims who interrupted the burglary.

The two victims who interrupted the burglary returned fire and struck the two suspects.

They were soon transported to a local hospital and are in non-life-threatening condition.

According to JSO, the suspects have been detained, and there is no ongoing threat to the community at this time.

JSO encourages anyone with information regarding this incident to call 630-0500 or they can email JSOCRIMETIPS@Jaxsheriff.org.

