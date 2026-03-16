Two Jacksonville Harveys Supermarkets to transition to Winn-Dixie stores

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Winn-Dixie Company announced seven Harveys Supermarkets in Florida and Southern Georgia will transition into Winn-Dixie stores. The two Jacksonville area stores transitioning to the Winn-Dixie banner are at 5909 University Blvd West and at 5250 Moncrief Road.

In a press release, the popular grocer chain said, "The conversions mark another step forward in the company’s evolution to The Winn-Dixie Company, reflecting a sharpened focus on growing the Winn-Dixie brand and delivering a more unified grocery experience for customers across Florida and southern Georgia."

In a statement, Anthony Hucker, the Chairman and CEO of The Winn-Dixie Company, said, "For more than a century, Winn-Dixie and Harveys have earned the trust of families and communities across our region. Bringing our stores together under one iconic name, Winn-Dixie, allows us to build on that shared legacy while continuing to invest in our stores, our associates and the quality, value and fresh offerings our customers count on."

The company says Harveys Rewards customers can transition to the Winn-Dixie Rewards app, where their points will transfer over. Customers will need to download the app and enter their phone number.

Other stores converting to the Winn-Dixie name include:

4506 SW Heritage Oaks Circle, Lake City, FL 32024

3435 N. Pine Ave., Ocala, FL 34475

2630 US Highway 92, Lakeland, FL 33801

1305 Ariana St. W., Lakeland, FL 33803

3606 S. Second St., Folkston, GA 31537

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