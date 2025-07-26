Two lanes closed on the Buckman Bridge through Monday due to construction

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — I-95 over the Buckman Bridge will have two southbound lanes closed through the weekend due to a finger joint replacement project, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

The lanes closed at 10 pm Friday night and are expected to reopen by 4 am on Monday, July 28, just in time for the morning commute.

In addition to the finger joint replacements, the ongoing project will include partial coatings and structural steel work. The $5.4 million contract is being handled by Cekra, Inc., and should be complete by early 2026, weather permitting.

