Two men arguing over ‘something minor’ ends with one shot in neck in East Arlington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is in the hospital in critical condition after he was shot in the neck early Tuesday while riding in the passenger seat of a car. The person who shot him was riding in the backseat, according to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting occurred at about 3:30 a.m. in the 11000 block of Atlantic Boulevard. Three others were also in the car with the suspect and victim, police said.

The car was traveling west on Atlantic Boulevard when the victim and accused shooter started arguing “about something minor,” police said. The argument escalated when the suspect pulled out a gun and fired at the victim hitting him in the neck, police said.

The driver immediately stopped the vehicle and called for rescue personnel.

All of the occupants in the car were taken to the police station and the alleged shooter was arrested, police said. The victim was taken to the hospital where he’s being treated.

Names of the victim and suspect were not released.

