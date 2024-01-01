Two new right whale calves spotted off the coast of Florida New Year’s Eve

An aerial survey team has reported the sighting of two newborn North Atlantic right whale calves along the coast of Florida.

Catalog #3780, a 17-year-old right whale, was observed with her first calf just offshore of Amelia Island on December 31, 2023. The calf is reported to be less than three days old.

Additionally, Catalog #1802, also known as ‘Legato,’ a 36-year-old right whale, was seen with her fifth calf off Nassau Sound in Florida on the same day. Legato’s last known birthing event was 13 years ago during the 2011 calving season.

The North Atlantic Right Whale Catalog, managed by staff at the New England Aquarium Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life, compiles all known photographed sightings of North Atlantic right whales. With approximately 780 right whales documented in the Catalog, dating back to sightings from 1935, the current living population is estimated to be around 350 individuals.

Recent surveys have revealed an increased presence of whales off the Northeast coast of Florida. Boaters are urged to exercise caution and maintain a lookout for these majestic creatures.

In case of right whale sightings, the public is encouraged to report them promptly to 1-877-WHALE-HELP (877-942-5343) or the USCG on VHF Ch. 16.

Conservation efforts and awareness are crucial to the protection of these endangered species, and public cooperation plays a pivotal role in ensuring their safety and well-being.

