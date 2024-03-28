Two separate arrests in Putnam County for molestation of minors

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of two men in separate cases for the molestation of minors.

John William Greer, 38, Interlachen, was arrested and charged on Thursday with one count of sexual assault on a victim 12 to under 18 years old and four counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim less than 12 years old.

The sheriff’s office released a statement that said detectives were notified of allegations of sexual abuse through the Department of Children Families in January. They met with investigators at the victim’s school.

During an interview, the victim told detectives Greer used inappropriate touch and groped the victim’s body on multiple occasions. The abuse began when the victim was 7 or 8 years old. The victim also said that Greer said what he was doing was OK and to not ever tell anyone.

“A warrant was issued for Greer’s arrest and he turned himself in Thursday morning,” the sheriff’s office said.

Greer is being held without bond at the Putnam County Jail.

A second arrest for sexual battery of a minor involved 36-year-old William Scott Tucker from Palatka.

In this case, the mother of the victim notified law enforcement on Jan. 9 after her child texted her about the alleged abuse. In those texts, Tucker, the stepfather of a friend, abused the victim from fourth to sixth grade.

A second victim came forward and told detectives about being touched inappropriately by Tucker.

The sheriff’s department said the abuse happened some time ago but the victims were uncomfortable telling anyone.

On Tuesday, Tucker was arrested and charged with sexual assault of a victim under 12 by a person 19 or older, lewd and lascivious molestation with a less than 12-year-old victim, and lewd and lascivious battery of a victim 12 to 16 years old. He is also currently being held at the Putnam County Jail without bond.

