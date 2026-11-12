Two sought for shooting of teen near Regency

Jacksonville, Fl — A teenager is recovering after being shot while walking with friends near Regency.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says the teen was shot in the abdomen last night on Silver Creek Place in the Holiday Hill community. He’s hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the teen was walking with friends when two unknown people started shooting in his direction.

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident.

One suspect is described as a Black male wearing all black clothing. The other is Black and was wearing a gray sweatshirt and blue pants.

The community’s assistance is critical in this investigation. Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

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