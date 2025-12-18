Local

Two vehicles involved in hit and run crash near NE Florida Regional Airport

By Rich Jones and Kristine Bellino
SJSO Hit and Run Investigation 12182025 Photo Credit: Kristine Bellino (The original photo has been edited to blur out the face of one individual.) St Johns County Sheriff's Office SJSO Hit and Run Investigation 12182025 Photo Credit: Kristine Bellino (The original photo has been edited to blur out the face of one individual.) St Johns County Sheriff's Office (Kristine Bellino /Photo Credit: Kristine Bellino)
By Rich Jones and Kristine Bellino

Jacksonville, FL — WOKV is following a developing story in St. Johns County. A hit and run crash near Northeast Florida Regional Airport on U.S. 1 involved two vehicles early this morning.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office reports the suspect vehicle has been located.

We are working to find out the extent of possible injuries and if any arrests have been made.

A WOKV reporter who passed by the crash this morning saw what appeared to be one person being detained by deputies.

This is a developing story, refresh for updates.

Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Read more local news from WOKV

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group

Rich Jones

Rich Jones

Rich Jones is the Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News. Rich joined WOKV in October 2006. Rich is involved in many community organizations and causes. Rich and his wife, Noelle, have three children: Avery, Harper and Austen.



Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News