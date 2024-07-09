Typical mid-July: Hot and humid with scattered storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team said there was an early start to the showers and storms Tue., July 9.

There’s only some lingering light rain into this evening with lows in the 70s.

It will be partly sunny, hot, and humid the rest of the week with widely scattered to scattered showers and storms. Thursday appears to be a bit drier with only isolated storms but virtually all areas will get a least some rain between Wednesday and the weekend.

Highs will reach the 90s each day with offshore winds expected. Even the beaches will be near to a bit above 90 degrees.

There are no tropical concerns across the Atlantic.

RIGHT NOW: Showers & storms have already made it to the coast & will be moving offshore leaving clouds & some patchy light rain behind. Rain cooled temps. in the 70s & 80s.

THE TROPICS: Beryl remnants bringing heavy rain & isolated tornadoes from Kentucky & Indiana to Ohio into this evening but Beryl is no longer tropical… rest of the Atlantic Basin has gone quiet – yay!

TONIGHT: Lingering showers ending early… partly cloudy. Low: 74

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers & t’storms. High: 95

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clearing. Low: 74

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with isolated afternoon t’storms. High: 92

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon storms. High: 93

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon storms. High: 94

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon storms. High: 95

MONDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers & t’storms. High: 93

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers & storms. High: 94

