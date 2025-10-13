Undisciplined Jaguars fall to 4-2 with loss to Seahawks

Jacksonville, Fl — A rare missed field goal. Dropped passes. 10 penalties. Seven sacks.

After a thrilling finish against the Kansas City Chiefs last Monday night, the Jaguars bumbled their way to a 20-12 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at EverBank Stadium.

Head Coach Liam Coen took accountability for the team’s play.

“It’s an undisciplined operation at the moment, and it’s on me. And it has to get fixed.”, said Coen.

Trevor Lawrence completed 27 of 42 passes for 258 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. But he said the Jaguars committed a lot of self-inflicted wounds.

“We’ve got to clean it up. We’ve got to be more detailed. We can’t have so many penalties.”, said Lawrence.

Coen called the London game against the Rams a great opportunity to get things fixed.

“We’ll look ourselves in the mirror and try to figure out from an operation and habit standpoint what is standing in our way, because right now, it’s us.”, Coen said.

"It's a great opportunity this week to get it fixed."



Coach Coen on self-inflicted wounds and moving forward. pic.twitter.com/yVl0UYez4N — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) October 12, 2025

That game today was strange to me because in a season of game changing plays and highlights - this one was easy to sum up.



Defense gave up 3 big plays.

Offense got whooped.

Kicker struggled.



The End. — Brent Martineau (@BrentASJax) October 13, 2025

Prior to today's game, the most sacks Trevor Lawrence had in his career was 5.... 2023 against Buffalo and 2022 against Kansas City.

The Seahawks come across the country and sack Lawrence 7 times at least. — Brent Martineau (@BrentASJax) October 12, 2025

I'm blessed to photograph a lot of cool NFL moments but ones like this will always take the number one spot. Shout out to Wesley. Fighter. @JoshHinesAllen #NFL #NFLPhoto #Jaguars



📸 for @NFL pic.twitter.com/ckGsAfPyiZ — Logan Bowles (@PhotoBowles) October 13, 2025

