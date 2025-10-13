Local

Undisciplined Jaguars fall to 4-2 with loss to Seahawks

By Rich Jones
Undisciplined Jaguars fall to Seattle Seahawks JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 12: Drake Thomas #42 of the Seattle Seahawks sacks Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars during the third quarter in the game at EverBank Stadium on October 12, 2025 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images) (Mike Carlson/Getty Images)
Jacksonville, Fl — A rare missed field goal. Dropped passes. 10 penalties. Seven sacks.

After a thrilling finish against the Kansas City Chiefs last Monday night, the Jaguars bumbled their way to a 20-12 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at EverBank Stadium.

Head Coach Liam Coen took accountability for the team’s play.

“It’s an undisciplined operation at the moment, and it’s on me. And it has to get fixed.”, said Coen.

Trevor Lawrence completed 27 of 42 passes for 258 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. But he said the Jaguars committed a lot of self-inflicted wounds.

“We’ve got to clean it up. We’ve got to be more detailed. We can’t have so many penalties.”, said Lawrence.

Coen called the London game against the Rams a great opportunity to get things fixed.

“We’ll look ourselves in the mirror and try to figure out from an operation and habit standpoint what is standing in our way, because right now, it’s us.”, Coen said.

