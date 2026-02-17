Unexpected twist in the murder of Jared Bridegan: Accused gunman’s plea deal tossed

An unexpected development is unfolding in the 2022 murder-for-hire case of local father of four Jared Bridegan.

Bridegan was shot and killed in an ambush-style attack in Jacksonville Beach. Investigators say the killing was part of a murder-for-hire plot. His ex-wife, Shanna Gardner, and her estranged husband, Mario Fernandez Saldana, are charged with orchestrating the killing.

The admitted gunman, Henry Tenon, had previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Under that plea agreement, Tenon agreed to testify against Gardner and Fernandez Saldana in exchange for dropped charges and a sentencing range starting at 15 years to life in prison, avoiding the possibility of the death penalty.

But that deal is now off.

On Tuesday morning, Judge London Kite granted Tenon’s motion to withdraw his guilty plea. Prosecutors told the court they did not object to the request. Tenon also addressed the judge directly, stating he wanted to proceed to trial.

In a motion filed last Friday, Tenon formally asked to take back his plea before sentencing and move forward with a trial. The filing also explicitly states that he will not testify against his co-defendants at trial.

Tenon was originally charged in January 2023 with second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, accessory after the fact, and child abuse. After accepting the plea deal, he later reversed course. In January 2025, Tenon claimed his prior statements implicating Gardner and Fernandez Saldona were false and requested a new attorney.

Tenon is scheduled to appear for a pretrial hearing on March 23. His case will move forward separately from Gardner and Fernandez Saldona, who are currently scheduled to stand trial in August.

The latest development adds a new layer of uncertainty to a case that has drawn nationwide attention.

