UNF hosts summer 2025 commencement, celebrates over 1,000 new graduates

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The University of North Florida (UNF) celebrated the graduation of 1,016 students during its Summer 2025 commencement ceremonies at the UNF Arena.

The diverse group of graduates ranged in age from 20 to 62 and hailed from 14 different countries. Notably, 34% of these graduates were the first in their families to attend college.

The ceremony awarded degrees from 109 different combinations of majors, with many students achieving a 4.0 GPA, and 80 graduates having military connections.

Graduates from the following colleges will move directly into careers with notable companies, including:

Brooks College of Health: Brooks Rehabilitation, Adventhealth, Mayo Clinic, UF Health, Florida Department of Health, and CVS Pharmacy

College of Arts & Sciences: CSI Companies, Jacksonville Jaguars, Department of Defense, and Ally Financial

Coggin College of Business: Fidelity Investments, Florida Blue, Miller Electric Company, and Bank of America

College of Education & Human Services: Federal Education Program, Sporting Club Jacksonville, Clay County, Duval County, Nassau County, and St. Johns County Schools

College of Computing, Engineering & Construction: The Haskell Company, Hal Jones Contractor, and Auld & White Constructors

The UNF Alumni Association recognized Mackenzie Morris with the Senior Service Award for her exceptional volunteerism and service. Morris, a first-generation college student, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Health Science, concentrating in public health.

Her contributions included over 175 hours of volunteering and initiatives to improve student resources.

Joy Bowerman was the inaugural recipient of the Graduate Service Award, acknowledging her volunteer work and leadership in mental health advocacy. Graduating with a Master of Science in Clinical Mental Health Counseling, Bowerman has been involved in numerous initiatives aimed at supporting foster children and breaking mental health stigmas.

The UNF Class of Summer 2025 joins a growing alumni network, contributing to the university’s legacy of issuing over 126,000 degrees since its inception in 1972.

